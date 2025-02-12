Young people from the Antrim and Newtownabbey areas have learned some new skills after completing a 10 week ‘Wild Walk Bushcraft’ project.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The educational initiative was carried out in association with the PSNI’s Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), who since November 2024 have been running the diversionary project in collaboration with Wild Walk Bushcraft NI.

The project has benefitted 12 young people between the ages of 10-16 years-old from both areas, providing participants with both classroom sessions and practical experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Educational sessions were held once every fortnight and hosted in the White House in Dalriada, with practical skills being taught before outdoor sessions in both Glenarm and Parkgate.

Young people from Antrim and Newtownabbey have completed the ‘Wild Walk Bushcraft’ project. Photo: PSNI

Topics covered during the classroom sessions included useful first aid skills, drug and alcohol awareness talks, historical talks about the area and internet safety, with input from partners such as Youth Advice Service (HYPE) and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

Sergeant McAleese said: “This project has been thoroughly enjoyed by all involved and the Wild Walk Bushcraft have been teaching the young people about skills such as fire building, shelter construction and team working, with the last session being an overnight stay in the wilderness in Parkgate where their newly acquired skills were put into action.

“As well as teaching important life skills and expanding the knowledge of each individual involved, the aim of running the project, enabled us to build greater relationships, particularly between young people in our area with us, their local community police officers – and we certainly met great characters along the way, the kids were excellent fun to be around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant McAleese added: "Building these relationships and enjoying the experience of travelling, learning and even eating outdoors together, helped to build confidence of the young people to engage with us without any fear or suspicion that might prevent them seeking help when they need it most. We want these individuals to see that we are humans too, we just happen to be in uniform most days."

For more information on what the Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team get up to, follow the Antrim and Newtownabbey social media pages.