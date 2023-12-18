Phone First appeal from the Northern Trust
The triage service is aimed at anyone who is considering attending Antrim Area or Causeway Hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) or the Mid Ulster Hospital Minor Injuries Unit, with an injury or illness which is not immediately life-threatening. It is available every Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm, excluding bank holidays.
By phoning first on 0300 123 1 123, your condition, or that of the person you are calling on behalf of, will be clinically assessed.
You will then be directed to the most appropriate care pathway for your needs which may mean attending a hospital ED or Minor Injuries Unit, or attending your local GP, GP Out-of-Hours or pharmacy. Depending on the nature of your condition you could be provided with advice on self-care for management of your symptoms at home.
Explaining more, Audrey Harris, Director of Medicine and Emergency Medicine said: “It is vital that anyone who is feeling unwell can access the care that they need. By using Phone First you will receive a timely, clinical assessment, which will direct you to the correct service, helping to avoid unnecessary travel and potential long waits at our Emergency Departments.
“While we continue to experience sustained pressures all year round, the winter period traditionally brings increased demand on our acute services, particularly around unscheduled, emergency care, and Phone First is one way we can try to ease this.
“It is an excellent service, so please use it for all urgent, but not life threatening, injuries and illnesses so we can ensure you receive the care that you need depending on your condition.”