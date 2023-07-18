Calls to permanently fix traffic lights in Lurgan before someone is killed have been made by Sinn Féin as a busy road junction became a free-for-all for motorists .

Sinn Féin described the Department for Infrastructure’s approach to fixing the junction lights as a ‘sticking plaster’ and called for action before there is a serious accident.

The lights at the junction of Edward Street, Parkview Street and Francis Street are currently out still hours after they were reported as failed this morning. This includes the lights at the junction with Sloan Street beside McDonalds.

One motorist said she had a ‘narrow escape’ while navigating through. Another said there were ‘a few near misses’ already this morning.

Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.

This is a complex road network with interconnecting lights involving two staggered junctions on one of the busiest approach roads into Lurgan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mary O’Dowd has called on DFI Roads to find a permanent fix to the faults which have plagued the Edward street Francis street traffic lights in Lurgan for many years.

Cllr O’Dowd said: "This is one of the busiest junctions in Lurgan yet the traffic lights are regularly out of order leaving drivers and pedestrians to fend for themselves.

"Twice this week the lights have been out of order and three times in as many weeks. I have lost count of the number of times over recent years that these lights have failed!