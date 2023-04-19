Alliance fields 14 candidates in Lisburn and Castlereagh council elections

The Alliance Party has announced it is fielding fourteen candidates for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in the local government elections to be held on May 18.

The list includes seven councillors defending their seats, with seven new candidates.

Party group leader, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “This is a very special day for Alliance in Lisburn and Castlereagh with the highest number of candidates we have ever had.

"It’s only been possible because of the growing support for our party from people who want to move away from the old style of politics to a new forward looking approach, dealing with the real issues that matter.

Alliance election candidates with election agents and local MLAs

“At the last local government elections in 2019 we increased our numbers from five councillors to nine and topped the poll in each of the seven electoral areas.

“A key objective for Alliance is to make Northern Ireland work, and we can only do that if we elect representatives who are prepared to roll their sleeves up and get on with the difficult issues that people worry about.

“On May 18 the voters have the chance to send a clear signal that they too want Northern Ireland to move forward to a better future by putting their trust in Alliance.”

