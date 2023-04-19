Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
44 minutes ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
47 minutes ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
1 hour ago What time is PMQs on today?
1 hour ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
1 hour ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2

Alliance fields 14 candidates in Lisburn and Castlereagh council elections

The Alliance Party has announced it is fielding fourteen candidates for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in the local government elections to be held on May 18.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

The list includes seven councillors defending their seats, with seven new candidates.

Party group leader, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “This is a very special day for Alliance in Lisburn and Castlereagh with the highest number of candidates we have ever had.

"It’s only been possible because of the growing support for our party from people who want to move away from the old style of politics to a new forward looking approach, dealing with the real issues that matter.

Most Popular
Alliance election candidates with election agents and local MLAsAlliance election candidates with election agents and local MLAs
Alliance election candidates with election agents and local MLAs

“At the last local government elections in 2019 we increased our numbers from five councillors to nine and topped the poll in each of the seven electoral areas.

“A key objective for Alliance is to make Northern Ireland work, and we can only do that if we elect representatives who are prepared to roll their sleeves up and get on with the difficult issues that people worry about.

“On May 18 the voters have the chance to send a clear signal that they too want Northern Ireland to move forward to a better future by putting their trust in Alliance.”

Read More
Lisburn SDLP election candidate 'disappointed' that his posters have been remove...

The Alliance Party candidates for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are: Lisburn South: Amanda Grehan, Peter Kennedy; Lisburn North: Stephen Martin, Nicola Parker; Downshire West: Owen Gawith, Gretta Thompson; Downshire East: Aaron McIntyre, Kurtis Dickson; Killultagh: Claire Kemp; Castlereagh East: Sharon Lowry, Martin Gregg; Castlereagh South: Michelle Guy, Nancy Eaton, Martin McKeever.

Related topics:LisburnCastlereaghCastlereagh City CouncilCity CouncilNorthern Ireland