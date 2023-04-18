Register
Lisburn SDLP election candidate 'disappointed' that his posters have been removed

SDLP Lisburn South candidate Dee French has expressed his disappointment at the removal of his election posters in the area.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

Posters that Mr French had put up in the Old Warren area of Lisburn were removed over the weekend.

Mr French said he would not be deterred from his campaign to be a representative the entire community could be proud of.

“I was extremely disappointed to see a number of my election posters removed from the Old Warren area of Lisburn just days after they had been put up,” he said.

Election candidate Dee French expresses disappointment over removal of election postersElection candidate Dee French expresses disappointment over removal of election posters
"I am determined to be a cross-community representative that everyone in this area can be proud of and there should be no areas where candidates are made to feel intimidated or unwelcome.

“I had hoped we were past the stage where candidates would regularly see their posters removed or vandalised and I know that the people behind this act do not speak for those living in the Old Warren area.

"Every candidate should be able to campaign in the constituency where they are running for election and anything seeking to prevent that is an attack on democracy.

“I have reported the theft of these posters to both the council and the police, but I won’t be deterred from my campaign to make a positive difference for everyone in Lisburn South and right across this council area.

"Every single community is facing the same difficulties, your background doesn’t make a difference when it comes to much needed investment, modern council facilities and fit for purpose services and that’s what I’ll keep campaigning on for everyone here.”