Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Alliance leader joins the local campaign trail as she pays a visit to Lisburn

Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA has been out on the campaign trail with candidates in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:27 BST

Mrs Long met with candidates in Glenavy, Lisburn and Hillsborough.

“We understand that people are frustrated and fed up with politics and politicians, but we want to be politicians who actually do the job we were elected to do and who make a difference to your life,” she said.

“The only way we can do that is if people come out on May 18 to use your vote to send a message that you want us back in Stormont and you want politicians who deliver on their promises.

Most Popular
Naomi Long in Hillsborough with Kurtis Dickson, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Gretta Thompson and Alderman Owen GawithNaomi Long in Hillsborough with Kurtis Dickson, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Gretta Thompson and Alderman Owen Gawith
Naomi Long in Hillsborough with Kurtis Dickson, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Gretta Thompson and Alderman Owen Gawith

"In Lisburn and Castlereagh voters have an impressive list of 14 Alliance candidates who are ready to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in on day one to work for you.”

Alliance’s council group leader, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “The record of the Alliance councillors sitting on Lisburn and Castlereagh Council shows the amount of work we do every single day for our residents.

Read More
Legacurry Presbyterian Church congregation goes the extra mile this month to rai...

"Our councillors are well known in their area through their close relationships with residents and community groups. At council, we work to provide efficient services at reasonable cost for all.

Naomi Long in Glenavy with Killultagh Candidate Claire KempNaomi Long in Glenavy with Killultagh Candidate Claire Kemp
Naomi Long in Glenavy with Killultagh Candidate Claire Kemp

“In this election we have seven sitting councillors defending their seats and they are joined by seven new candidates who are ready and willing to serve the people of this area. If residents give us their vote on May 18 they can be assured the Alliance team will deliver for them.”

Naomi Long in Lisburn with Peter Kennedy and Alderman Stephen MartinNaomi Long in Lisburn with Peter Kennedy and Alderman Stephen Martin
Naomi Long in Lisburn with Peter Kennedy and Alderman Stephen Martin
Related topics:LisburnCastlereagh City CouncilHillsboroughCastlereagh