Alliance leader joins the local campaign trail as she pays a visit to Lisburn

Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA has been out on the campaign trail with candidates in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.

Mrs Long met with candidates in Glenavy, Lisburn and Hillsborough.

“We understand that people are frustrated and fed up with politics and politicians, but we want to be politicians who actually do the job we were elected to do and who make a difference to your life,” she said.

“The only way we can do that is if people come out on May 18 to use your vote to send a message that you want us back in Stormont and you want politicians who deliver on their promises.

Naomi Long in Hillsborough with Kurtis Dickson, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Gretta Thompson and Alderman Owen Gawith

"In Lisburn and Castlereagh voters have an impressive list of 14 Alliance candidates who are ready to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in on day one to work for you.”

Alliance’s council group leader, Alderman Amanda Grehan said: “The record of the Alliance councillors sitting on Lisburn and Castlereagh Council shows the amount of work we do every single day for our residents.

"Our councillors are well known in their area through their close relationships with residents and community groups. At council, we work to provide efficient services at reasonable cost for all.

Naomi Long in Glenavy with Killultagh Candidate Claire Kemp

“In this election we have seven sitting councillors defending their seats and they are joined by seven new candidates who are ready and willing to serve the people of this area. If residents give us their vote on May 18 they can be assured the Alliance team will deliver for them.”