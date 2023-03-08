The Alliance Party has reselected Councillor Peter Lavery, to represent the Lurgan area in the upcoming elections in May to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Cllr Lavery was first elected in 2019 and is the Alliance Party Group Leader on the Council. He also serves as a member of the Board of Governors at Brownlow Integrated and St. Patrick's Primary School, Aghagallon, and volunteers as a run director at Lurgan Junior Parkrun.

Cllr Lavery cites his priorities as supporting schemes for safer cycling, promoting integrated education and delivering improvements for Lurgan Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I am pleased to have been re-selected as the Alliance candidate. Lurgan has so much untapped potential and over the coming Council term I want to work with others to unlock that opportunity.

Lurgan Cllr Peter Lavery is reselected as the Alliance candidate to fight for a seat to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council in the forthcoming May elections.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

"I want to promote shared spaces and tackle symbols of paramilitarism in our community to showcase Lurgan as a vibrant, diverse and welcoming place to live and work."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson said: “Peter has a proven track record of delivery since his election in 2019. Throughout his time as Alliance group leader he has been solution-focused, and helped navigate our local authority through challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living.

"In Lurgan, he has had the courage and conviction to stand up against symbols of paramilitarism and coercion in our community when too many other local representatives have been silent.