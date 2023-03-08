Cllr Lavery was first elected in 2019 and is the Alliance Party Group Leader on the Council. He also serves as a member of the Board of Governors at Brownlow Integrated and St. Patrick's Primary School, Aghagallon, and volunteers as a run director at Lurgan Junior Parkrun.
Cllr Lavery cites his priorities as supporting schemes for safer cycling, promoting integrated education and delivering improvements for Lurgan Park.
He said: “I am pleased to have been re-selected as the Alliance candidate. Lurgan has so much untapped potential and over the coming Council term I want to work with others to unlock that opportunity.
"I want to promote shared spaces and tackle symbols of paramilitarism in our community to showcase Lurgan as a vibrant, diverse and welcoming place to live and work."
Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson said: “Peter has a proven track record of delivery since his election in 2019. Throughout his time as Alliance group leader he has been solution-focused, and helped navigate our local authority through challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising cost of living.
"In Lurgan, he has had the courage and conviction to stand up against symbols of paramilitarism and coercion in our community when too many other local representatives have been silent.
"By voting for Peter in May, you will not only be electing a progressive and inclusive local champion for Lurgan, but also sending a message to those who have presided over this shameful cycle of ransom politics that we all deserve better."