Alliance representative selected for Dunsilly

The 26-year-old Templepatrick resident, who was election agent for John Blair MLA during the recent Assembly campaign, fills the vacancy following the sudden death of Councillor Glenn Finlay last month.

Cllr Finlay (41), who was elected to the local authority as an Alliance representative in May 2019, sat as an Independent member until his death on June 15.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his selection, Cllr Burbank said: “Towns and villages such as Parkgate, Toome and Randalstown are fantastic examples where community groups and social enterprises do excellent work. I want to help them thrive and give the local population more opportunities, while tackling the issues that matter to them.

Cllr Jay Burbank.

“Another issue close to my heart is access to public transport. With almost one in five people in Randalstown not having access to a car, increasing bus services is vital. It will also help people fight the current cost of living crisis, as well as being more environmentally friendly.

“I am excited to get to work, continuing to give the residents of Dunsilly a strong Alliance voice, while doing my part to make it an area which is welcoming, open and inclusive for all.”