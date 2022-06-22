Councillor Glenn Finlay: funeral of ‘consummate family man’ held in Randalstown

Mourners were asked to come dressed in colourful attire or their favourite band tee-shirt “to match Glenn’s personality”.

In his homily, Parish Priest Fr John Forsythe told mourners that Glenn was “a consummate family man”.

Three years after he met wife Kelly in October 2011, they were married in Cyprus.

Cllr Glenn Finlay

He went on to say they had a “ready-made family” with Glenn affectionately referring to Kelly and daughter Caitlin as “big wife and wee wife”.

He also noted guitar-playing son Dylan’s taste in music was “more eclectic than Glenn’s ever was” with songs from artists such as Nirvana, Queen and David Bowie “blaring” while Glenn drove Caitlin to school in Ballymena every day.

Fr Forsythe went on to say that Glenn studied post graduate to “upskill” before he found “rewarding work helping the marginalised” who had had a difficult start in life.

The Parish Priest noted that among the group of people to pay their respects following Glenn’s death on June 15 were those from the Extern organisation.

“People often dismissed, found in Glenn, a man willing to believe in their potential,” he said.

Tidy Randalstown

He also spoke of Cllr Finlay’s involvement in local initiatives to develop the town such as Tidy Randalstown and his “innate interest in thinking up ways of improving this community, some that ‘flied’ and some that died but that did not deter him from pursuing”.

He proceeded to say that he had gained 989 votes in the local government election and went on to represent the Dunsilly electoral area.

“He was a man out on the streets being seen, being relevant – a big man, he was not easy to miss or easy to avoid. We will miss Glenn but his loving family will miss him most.”

He proceeded to thank mourners on behalf of the Finlay family for their kindness in being a “wall of support” during the past few days.

Scripture was read by former Alliance Party colleagues Threemilewater Alderman Tom Campbell and Councillor Julie Gilmour. Cllr Finlay has been an Independent member since December when he was reportedly suspended from the party.

The council’s chief executive Jacqui Dixon was also in attendance at the funeral.

After the service, the cortege proceeded to Roselawn Crematorium.