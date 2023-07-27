Register
An Executive is needed to publish and consider all-Ireland rail review: Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is needed now to publish and consider the all-Ireland rail review.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: “An efficient, reliable and frequent rail service is key to delivering a first-class transport system and to connecting towns and cities across the island, as is the norm across Europe.

“The publication of the draft review is a step in the right direction and highlights the need for increased investment in rail infrastructure.”

He said he was pleased to see the restoration of railway to Dungannon.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Sinn FéinFermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Sinn Féin
Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Sinn Féin
“We need to develop our rail network in the north, particularly in the north-west, to unlock economic opportunities and ensure workers and families have better public transport. I am particularly pleased to see the restoration of rail to Dungannon being included in the draft,” he continued.

“But ultimately, we need an Executive formed now to ensure this rail review is fully published and to consider its recommendations.”

