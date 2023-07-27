An Executive is needed to publish and consider all-Ireland rail review: Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is needed now to publish and consider the all-Ireland rail review.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: “An efficient, reliable and frequent rail service is key to delivering a first-class transport system and to connecting towns and cities across the island, as is the norm across Europe.

“The publication of the draft review is a step in the right direction and highlights the need for increased investment in rail infrastructure.”

He said he was pleased to see the restoration of railway to Dungannon.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew. Credit: Sinn Féin

“We need to develop our rail network in the north, particularly in the north-west, to unlock economic opportunities and ensure workers and families have better public transport. I am particularly pleased to see the restoration of rail to Dungannon being included in the draft,” he continued.