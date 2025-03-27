Another round of funding secured for Stoneyford Lodge Hall improvements

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke has welcomed the latest round of funding secured for Stoneyford Lodge Hall, as part of his ongoing efforts to support the improvement of local community facilities.

A grant of £1,320 has been secured to allow for repairs within the hall, including new carpeting, painting, and installation of window blinds.

This latest funding builds on the £15,000 secured in August 2024, which enabled a series of much-needed renovations.

These works included damp repairs, electrical and plumbing upgrades, kitchen window repairs, and improvements to the downstairs toilet, as well as painting and decoration.

Trevor Clarke MLA has welcomed new funding to improvements to Stoneyford Lodge Hall. Pic credit: Trevor Clarke MLA

“I’m delighted to see continued investment in Stoneyford Lodge Hall,” said Mr Clarke.

"This is a valued community space, and I’m proud that my office has been able to assist in securing funding to enhance and maintain it for the benefit of local people.

“A special thanks to Philip Wright, Treasurer of Stoneyford Lodge, for his ongoing dedication and for working closely with us to bring this project forward.”