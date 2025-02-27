As Stormont cleaning staff replaced by robots, DUP questions whether move has 'boosted profits of private contractors'

DUP MLA Diane Forsythe has questioned whether the department of finance has secured any savings for the taxpayer from automation.

​Workers must be treated fairly and any savings from automation should benefit the taxpayer, rather than simply “boosting the profits of private contractors” – the DUP vice chair of the finance committee has said.

​Diane Forsythe was reacting to news that cleaning staff in Stormont departments are to be cut, as the company awarded the contract for civil service sites intends to use more robots as part of the service it provides.

The News Letter has asked the Department of Finance if the minister John O’Dowd supports jobs being cut to be replaced by robots – and whether there are any commensurate savings for the department in the new contract with outsourcing company Aramark, which starts in April.

The News Letter also asked why the minister John O’Dowd is presiding over a situation where the lowest paid staff in Northern Ireland Civil Service buildings are facing redundancies or having their hours cut.

A spokesperson said the minister “has no role in the award or delivery of contracts”.

They added: “The NICS cleaning contract must meet a specified standard in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract which includes payment of the real Living Wage.”

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe – who is Vice-Chair of Stormont’s Finance Committee – told the News Letter: “Automation has the potential to reduce costs for taxpayers and make government more efficient.

“However, there is a serious question about whether these savings are being passed on, or whether this simply results in a private contractor reducing its wage bill while government spending remains the same.

“If a robot costing £1,000 replaces several employees earning an average industrial wage, yet the cost of the government contract does not decrease, then this is a poor deal for both workers and the public purse.

“Public sector contracts must deliver value for money and fair treatment of workers.

“The Government must ensure that workers are treated fairly and any cost savings benefit the taxpayer, rather than simply boosting the profits of private contractors.”