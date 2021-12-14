Bowling pavillion in line for update

The plans were brought before a meeting of Council’s development committee on Wednesday, December 8, where members were advised the current changing facilities at Fairhill are “antiquated” and “not currently meeting requirements of the modern game”.

The current changing areas have been described as small and with the advent of mixed gender teams the current facilities mean males of both opposing teams changing in one area while females of opposing teams change in another.

This has led, it is claimed, in many cases to female players arriving “match ready”.

There is one accessible toilet within the pavilion but it is only accessible from the exterior of the building and would not meet current day disability discrimination act compliance.

However, the playing surface and associated equipment is of good standard and will not require investment at this stage.

In order to deal with the current issues, along with the future competitions expected to take place at the venue, Council officers proposed short term temporary modular changing provision is installed to alleviate concerns while future concept work is ongoing.

The initial cost of leasing these temporary facilities is estimated at £10,000 per annum and it is anticipated this should provide changing facilities including shower cubicles and accessible toilet provision. Officers would seek to install the new facilities prior to the March 2022 season and the arrangement should, if required, cover the 2023 season as well.

Cllr John McNamee proposed the recommendation. Councillor Walter Cuddy said his party colleague Cllr Trevor Wilson had put a lot of work into this matter and seconded the proposal.

