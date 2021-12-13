In an event carefully organised to take account of current health guidelines, the striking foothills of the Sperrin Mountains welcomed a talented turnout of almost 150 runners.

While the competition heated up the opposite held true for the weather, a somewhat fog laden and bracing day making for an appropriately wintry setting.

The formidable quality of the field was exemplified by its leading men and women, Gavin Corey finishing the clear winner with a fabulous time of 16:05, evergreen Tommy Hughes second in a highly impressive 17:10, with Oliver Cook a close third in 17:24.

The ladies also shone through the mist, Gemma McDonald the first female home with an unassailable 18:37, Dolores McLaughlin taking second in 19:55, and Martina McMullan third on crossing the line in 20:42.

The host club took to the race in numbers, with Mark Gibson distinguishing himself as the first Harrier across the line in a very fine time of 18:17, placing 2nd in the 40-49 category and 8th overall. He was chased by Paul McLaughlin in 19:50, shadowed by Brian O’Donnell in 20:04. Vincent Hollywood came home in 20:29, closely pursued by James Hepburn in 20:38, while Joshua Charleton finished in 21:28.

They were followed by Richard Fox (22:13); Malcolm McCullough (22:26); Raymond Thom (22:28); Joanne Fingleton (22:54); Laura Treanor (23:12); Colm Gallagher (23:31); Patricia Boyle (23:50); Tanya Quinn (24:05); Louise Kelly (25:58); Joanne Corey (26:42); Cate Farley (37:03), who participated as the event’s tail walker after already having completed the MUSA Parkrun mere hours before; and many congratulations to Grace Glackin who placed 2nd in the Female Under 17 category with her time of 37:12.

Sperrin Harriers wish to thank all those who took part in the Lough Fea 5k; the runners, everyone involved in staging and organising the event, and the generous sponsorship from Oliver Corey Garages.

“We look forward to seeing you at the An Creagan 5M on the 8th of January,” a club spokesperson said.

Dungannon Parkrun

On Saturday Rachel Hughes completed the Dungannon Parkrun course in 23:16, followed by Patsy Hughes with his time of 24:19.

MUSA Parkrun, Cookstown

Cate Farley finished her run at Cookstown in 24:19.

Sperrin Harriers Winter League

The Sperrin Harriers Winter League continues with the An Creagan 5 Mile on 8th January, kindly sponsored by Coagh Pharmacy. It consists of a course located outside Cookstown and provides a balance of undulating stretches with flat straights, which along with the sometimes uneven terrain represents a good test for every level of runner.

This is followed by the Drum Manor 10k on 29th January (Sponsored by TES); and Parkanaur 10M on 26th February (Sponsored by Oliver Corey Garages).

Further information and entries are available on the club website.

