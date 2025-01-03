Brown family still fighting for truth and justice going into new year: McGlone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has slammed a decision by the Secretary of State to appeal a judge’s ruling that a public inquiry should be held into the murder of Sean Brown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justice Humphreys issued the ruling following years of campaigning from Mr Brown’s family.

The Secretary of State has confirmed he intends to appeal the judgement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGlone said: “This decision from the Secretary of State flies in the face of what was a very clear ruling from Justice Humphreys that a public inquiry should be held into the murder of Sean Brown. Instead of acting in good faith and granting the family the inquiry they have fought so long and hard for, they issued this decision on New Year’s Eve, adding further insult to injury for the Brown family.

MLA Patsy McGlone SDLP MLA for Mid Ulster. Credit: Stock image

“All this family want is to find out what happened to their loved one and that should not be too much to ask. The family now face the intolerable position of months more of legal wrangling, more delay and heartache after what has been a long and emotional journey for them. I hope they can take heart from the huge support they have in the local community and right across this island. We are all behind them.

“It’s shameful that the family of Sean Brown face entering the new year still fighting for truth and justice for their beloved husband and father.”