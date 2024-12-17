McGlone welcomes court ruling for public inquiry into murder of Sean Brown

Sean Brown murderd GAA official. Credit: Pacemaker

News that a judge has ruled that a public inquiry should be held into the murder of Bellaghy GAA official Sean Brown, has been welcomed by Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.

Sixty-one-year-old Mr Brown was shot dead near Randalstown in 1997 after being abducted earlier while shutting the gates of the GAA grounds in Bellaghy.

Mr McGlone said it was their strength and perseverance that had secured the inquiry into his murder.

”This will be a hugely emotional day for the family of Sean Brown who have had to overcome unimaginable obstacles simply to get the answers they deserve into the murder of their beloved husband and father,” he said.

”Sean was held in the highest regard right across our community and I know that everyone will be thinking of the Brown family today.

”It should never have taken this long or a court for a public inquiry to be ordered. It has been clear from the day and hour of Sean’s murder that there are significant questions for state agencies to answer over this case.

“The Secretary of State must bring forward this public inquiry as soon as possible and it must answer the questions of the Brown family around why this happened and who was involved. They have faced down repeated attempts by the British government to close down truth and justice on this case and this decision today is a testament to their refusal to give up, their strength and dignity.”