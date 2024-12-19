Cahoon: New Veterans Commissioner will champion ex-service personnel and ensure their voice is heard

DUP Cookstown Councillor Eva Cahoon has welcomed the appointment of a Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner.

Cllr Cahoon said: “I am glad that the work to appoint a new Veterans Commissioner has now completed with the appointment of David Johnstone by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“Mr Johnstone brings a wealth of experience which he will no doubt use as he works to address personal and systemic challenges, championing veterans and ensuring their voice is heard.

“In Northern Ireland we have a proud tradition of contributing to the defence of the United Kingdom. We have a large Armed Forces Community. It is estimated there are around 150,000 Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force veterans in Northern Ireland.

DUP Cookstown councillor Eva Cahoon has welcomed the appointment. Credit: Supplied

“Collectively we are immensely proud of our service men and women and recognise the sacrifice they have made for everyone in Northern Ireland.

“Many of our veterans feel that the level of practical support for those living in Northern Ireland has lagged behind other parts of the United Kingdom. This is unacceptable and as a Party we pressed for the creation of this post to ensure veterans here had an independent point of contact and support locally.”

The local councillor said she welcomed future opportunities with the NI Veterans Commissioner's Office to ensure continued respect for veterans throughout Northern Ireland.