Case for reforming Northern Ireland's system of government is irrefutable, says Eastwood

The case for reforming and stabilising Northern Ireland’s system of government is irrefutable, Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood has said.

The Lagan Valley representative will led a Westminster Hall debate which called for change to the power-sharing structures to prevent further cycles of stop-start government and one-party vetoes over the operation of the Assembly and Executive.

“The case for reforming and stabilising Northern Ireland’s system of government is irrefutable and, without an imminent Assembly election and new governments in place in the UK and Ireland, we have a crucial window of opportunity to reopen a serious dialogue about reforming the power-sharing institutions,” she said.

“While we’ve enjoyed relative political stability during the last 11 months, the reality is our institutions are no more stable now than on the day before the last collapse. Regular cycles of stop-start government have been devastating for our communities and public services.

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood leads Westminster debate on reform on NI government. Pic credit: Roger Harris

“To name just a few, these crises have blocked efforts to reform our health service, education system and other public services, made it impossible to deliver long-term investment in vital infrastructure projects, and inhibited policy programmes to tackle poverty and support our most vulnerable communities.

"People from across Northern Ireland are constantly telling me they've had enough.

“The way our institutions are formed and operate is no longer fit for purpose and actively facilitates the ransom politics that have been so destructive over recent years.

"Alliance’s proposals would bring the urgent reform needed to get rid of ransom politics and allow those who want to get on with the job of governing to do so.”