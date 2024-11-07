Communities minister urged to 'urgently bring forward' Anti-Poverty Strategy: Gildernew

By Stanley Campbell
Published 7th Nov 2024, 17:16 BST
Local Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the communities minister to urgently bring forward the Anti-Poverty Strategy.

The chair of the communities committee was speaking following the release of a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) looking at the previous plan to tackle poverty.

Most Popular

Mr Gildernew said: “This report highlights the urgent need for the communities minister to bring forward a new plan to tackle poverty, and this should happen without delay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The British government’s austerity agenda has severely hampered our ability to tackle child poverty, with year-on-year funding uncertainty during the Tories’ 14 years.

Colm Gildernew MLA. Credit: Suppliedplaceholder image
Colm Gildernew MLA. Credit: Supplied
placeholder image
Read More
'UVF' sprayed on road sign in spate of attacks on dual language signage in Clogh...

“As previous communities minister, Deirdre Hargey supported those most in need by binning the shameful bedroom tax and ensuring families affected by the benefit cap were supported. Despite this, more must be done to tackle child poverty and to give every young person the best chance to flourish in life.

“The British government must ensure the Executive is fairly funded and the communities minister should also take on the recommendations in this report to effectively deal with child poverty.”

Related topics:Deirdre Hargey
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice