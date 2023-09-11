Cookstown councillor says hike in MOT’s and car tests are ‘unjustified’

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson has called on the Department of Infrastructure to explain how it can justify the huge increase in both MOT and practical car tests.

He said: "In the case of MOT’s the cost to book a test will rise by £7.50 to £38 at the end of September. With the current backlog it will be very difficult for motorists to get a test before the price increases.

"These delays are unacceptable and the department should look at this as a matter of urgency. Additionally, the announcement that practical car driving tests are to increase from £45.50 to £65 for a weekday test and from £62.50 to an astounding £95 for evening or weekend tests, is not justified.

Councillor Trevor Wilson has called on the Department of Infrastructure to explain how it can justify the huge increase in both MOT and practical car tests. Credit: National World

