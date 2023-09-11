Cookstown councillor says hike in MOT’s and car tests are ‘unjustified’
He said: "In the case of MOT’s the cost to book a test will rise by £7.50 to £38 at the end of September. With the current backlog it will be very difficult for motorists to get a test before the price increases.
"These delays are unacceptable and the department should look at this as a matter of urgency. Additionally, the announcement that practical car driving tests are to increase from £45.50 to £65 for a weekday test and from £62.50 to an astounding £95 for evening or weekend tests, is not justified.
Calling on the Department to reconsider the increases, Councillor Wilson pointed out that with the poor public transport service in rural areas, cars are the main mode of transport, and claimed the increases are once again penalising those who live in these areas.