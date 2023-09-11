Register
Cookstown councillor says hike in MOT’s and car tests are ‘unjustified’

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson has called on the Department of Infrastructure to explain how it can justify the huge increase in both MOT and practical car tests.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST
He said: "In the case of MOT’s the cost to book a test will rise by £7.50 to £38 at the end of September. With the current backlog it will be very difficult for motorists to get a test before the price increases.

"These delays are unacceptable and the department should look at this as a matter of urgency. Additionally, the announcement that practical car driving tests are to increase from £45.50 to £65 for a weekday test and from £62.50 to an astounding £95 for evening or weekend tests, is not justified.

Councillor Trevor Wilson has called on the Department of Infrastructure to explain how it can justify the huge increase in both MOT and practical car tests. Credit: National World
Calling on the Department to reconsider the increases, Councillor Wilson pointed out that with the poor public transport service in rural areas, cars are the main mode of transport, and claimed the increases are once again penalising those who live in these areas.

