Cookstown: resurfacing in Millburn area will 'improve conditions for residents'

Mid Ulster DUP Councillor Eva Cahoon has welcomed the continued resurfacing work in the Millburn area of Cookstown.

"After successfully lobbying the Department for Infrastructure, I was delighted to receive confirmation from DFI Road Service in 2024 advising that they would complete a resurfacing scheme in the Millburn area,” she said in a statement.

“Great progress has been made to date with successful work to the footpaths. The next phase of this project will continue with further resurfacing in the area which will improve conditions for residents."