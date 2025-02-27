Cookstown: resurfacing in Millburn area will 'improve conditions for residents'

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mid Ulster DUP Councillor Eva Cahoon has welcomed the continued resurfacing work in the Millburn area of Cookstown.

"After successfully lobbying the Department for Infrastructure, I was delighted to receive confirmation from DFI Road Service in 2024 advising that they would complete a resurfacing scheme in the Millburn area,” she said in a statement.

Read More
Spread of avian flu is something that should be taken seriously - Buchanan

“Great progress has been made to date with successful work to the footpaths. The next phase of this project will continue with further resurfacing in the area which will improve conditions for residents."

Related topics:DUPDepartment for Infrastructure
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice