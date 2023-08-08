Register
A 12 week public consultation is being launched on the controversial multi-million pound new kerbside collection policy

A Northern Ireland council has launched a public consultation on a controversial bin policy following equality and environmental concerns.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has faced opposition from a number of charity groups on its multi-million pound plans for a new kerbside collection system across the city area.

The policy, which was agreed behind closed doors in January during a meeting at the council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island, will see an increased recycling bin size and a decrease in the capacity of household waste bins.

Lisburn South DUP Councillor Alderman Paul Porter, who has campaigned against part of the policy, urged people to attend respond to the consultation.

Alderman Paul Porter is urging local residents to respond to the public consultation on changes to the council's bin collection policy. Pic credit: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
Alderman Paul Porter is urging local residents to respond to the public consultation on changes to the council's bin collection policy. Pic credit: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

He said: “I would urge our residents to get involved in the consultation.

“From the outset, my fight from the start, was for any new bin policy to have the support of the public.

“This new bin policy is a significant investment of ratepayer money and I want to make sure, that they have their say.”

In March, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council “abandoned” its tender for the new bin contract with a statement issued on the government website ‘Gov.UK’.

The move came in the wake of criticism of new bins sizes by charity groups such as Friends of the Earth and AgeNI.

A local authority spokesperson has outlined the consultation programme to the Local Democracy Service, saying: “As part of a 12-week equality consultation period on the kerbside collection model, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is hosting six ‘drop in’ consultation sessions for residents across the area.

“These sessions will provide further opportunities for residents to discuss the model with the council team and provide their views.

“We would encourage residents to attend and also complete the consultation questionnaire. It is available online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/kerbside.”

Drop in sessions on the proposed changes will be held on Tuesday August 8 at Dundonald International Ice Bowl from 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm; on Thursday August 10 at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex from 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm; and on Thursday August 17 at Lough Moss Leisure Centre from 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.

