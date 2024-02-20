Register
A councillor has raised concerns about religion being identified in an equality report for a British armed forces charity event

A Northern Ireland council’s equality screening for a British armed forces charity event has raised concerns over a potential religious box ticking exercise.
By Donal McMahon
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee approved attendance to the Army Benevolent Fund’s 80th anniversary Royal Irish Concert this April.

However, an issue was highlighted in chambers when it came to dividing elected members into faith groups.

Killultagh Alliance councillor Claire Kemp said: “Under ‘available evidence’ of the appendix document of equality and good relations screening, there is a section showing different political and religious groups in chambers.

Alliance Cllr Claire Kemp asks for review of equality screening questions. Pic credit: McAuley MultimediaAlliance Cllr Claire Kemp asks for review of equality screening questions. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia
“Could we look to change this to just political and not have a religious element?"

The current political make-up of elected members includes 14 DUP, 13 Alliance, 6 UUP, 4 Sinn Fein, 2 SDLP and 1 Independent.

The equality screening report shows that the councillors “represent six different religious/ political groups”.

A council officer responded: “A review is underway already.”

