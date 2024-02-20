Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee approved attendance to the Army Benevolent Fund’s 80th anniversary Royal Irish Concert this April.

However, an issue was highlighted in chambers when it came to dividing elected members into faith groups.

Killultagh Alliance councillor Claire Kemp said: “Under ‘available evidence’ of the appendix document of equality and good relations screening, there is a section showing different political and religious groups in chambers.

“Could we look to change this to just political and not have a religious element?"

The current political make-up of elected members includes 14 DUP, 13 Alliance, 6 UUP, 4 Sinn Fein, 2 SDLP and 1 Independent.

The equality screening report shows that the councillors “represent six different religious/ political groups”.