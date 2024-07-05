A Dundonald housing development has been approved following an 18 month delay to a traffic management agreement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Dundonald housing development has been given the green light following an “18 month” delay on a traffic management agreement.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee was presented with a recommendation for approval on the “revised” 26 house construction by ‘Millmount Village LLP’. An estimated £120m investment at the 90acre Millmount Village site has already seen two separate approvals for 483 homes in 2017 followed by 293 residential units in 2020.

Council planning committee chairperson, Martin Gregg said: “The licence for traffic lights is now agreed with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads and work will start.

Artist's impression of Dundonald Millmount Village Gardens. Pic credit: LDR

“These traffic lights are 18 months overdue.

"The developers and DfI should collaborate more effectively in the future to avoid unnecessary delays, which make roads less safe for residents.