A Dundonald housing development has been approved following an 18 month delay to a traffic management agreement
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee was presented with a recommendation for approval on the “revised” 26 house construction by ‘Millmount Village LLP’. An estimated £120m investment at the 90acre Millmount Village site has already seen two separate approvals for 483 homes in 2017 followed by 293 residential units in 2020.
Council planning committee chairperson, Martin Gregg said: “The licence for traffic lights is now agreed with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads and work will start.
“These traffic lights are 18 months overdue.
"The developers and DfI should collaborate more effectively in the future to avoid unnecessary delays, which make roads less safe for residents.
“I’m disappointed that Roads didn’t advise that speed bumps were required on the main road as this was a perfect opportunity to make the road much safer for local residents at no cost to the public purse.”