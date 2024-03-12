Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The officials have been “liaising” with the developer and residents amid tensions over the locating of the facility in the Millmount Village in Dundonald.

One local has claimed tensions became “very intimidating” at one point with sheets daubed with angry messages appearing in the run-up to Christmas.

A former Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor has branded the situation at the £70 million Lagan Homes development “ridiculous” amid allegations of negative commentary posted on social media sites.

One of the banners that appeared in Millmount Village. Pic credit: Castlereagh News

At the centre of the tensions is a Council planning policy that requires a play park to be constructed in large housing developments once approximately 100 homes is reached. It is understood there has been disagreement over the site chosen for the park.

A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

He said: “We got up one morning, just getting ready to go to work and we noticed white blankets with all sorts of slogans, such as ‘Rejectors not Welcome’ in the village.

“Well, I’m a ratepayer here, I bought my own home, I’m entitled to be here. My belief is, that the type of people who put these banners up, they’re the ones who are not welcome in the village. It’s very extreme and very intimidating.

Artist's impression of Dundonald Millmount Village Gardens. Pic credit: LDR

“Everybody in the village is just disgusted by it, that people would go to such lengths to intimidate others. We have a legal right to investigate this.”

He added: “The majority of the residents weren’t aware that this play park was coming to this location.

“We are not happy about it and would like it restored to its original state by the developers and planners. This has caused a lot of friction within the development.

"There’s now a Millmount website where they have called us all sorts of names on it."

One of the banners that appeared in the village. Pic credit: Castlereagh News

It is understood that the banners were put up overnight just before the Christmas period and later removed by the PSNI. The alleged messages on Facebook directed at those opposing the play park have since been removed.

Former Dundonald councillor, David Drysdale has raised concerns after speaking to residents.

He said: “It is just ridiculous that you have people being intimidated over a children’s play park, it just should not be happening, it’s like ‘Park Wars’."

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) planning committee approved the ambitious development of 480 homes in 2017.

An LCCC spokesperson said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is aware of concerns relating to a play park in Millmount Village Gardens and has been liaising with both the developer, Lagan Homes and residents in the area.

“We have received correspondence from the developer’s planning consultants, which indicates they are no longer proposing a play area on the open space at this location.

“We expect alternative applications will be submitted to the council in terms of play provision at Millmount and the merits of these will be considered in due course."

The LDRS contacted the housing developer Lagan Homes for comment, but no response was given.