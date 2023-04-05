A former head of British funeral directors has called on council to abandon its new burial costs increase

A funeral director is calling on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to “abolish” what he says are “shocking” burial costs.

Dunmurry undertaker, David Capper, has hit out at ‘astronomical’ fees grieving families are facing if council boundary changes have shifted them from Lisburn to Belfast meaning they face ‘non-resident’ burial costs.

The former president of the British Institute of Funeral Directors (BIFD) was speaking as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has seen general burial costs rise on average 10% across the council’s cemeteries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the charge for non-resident burials at the weekend and public holidays has “astronomically shot up” from £255 to £1,000 from the start of April 2023.

Dunmurry funeral directors David Capper and Brian Elwood

Mr Capper said: “You will have families who would have bought plots in the previous council boundary who are now being slapped with a massive hike to have their graves open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There will be people who want to be buried alongside their husband or wife who passed away some years ago, but will now be treated as a non-resident of the super council area and facing new weekend and public holiday charges.

“The other shocking cost is for the duplication of deed papers, which has gone from £60 to £460 for a non-resident, which is just madness for a piece of paper.”

The boundary changes for Northern Ireland councils took place in 2015, with the amount of local authorities decreasing from 26 to 11.The result was that some areas were moved into a new council authority, causing some people to become non-resident with regard to the cemetery they have family members buried at.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Capper added: “We are in Dunmurry, which use to be in Lisburn council, but now we are in Belfast, so you are now seeing families effectively being considered as being from a different council area than loved ones who passed some years ago.

“In some situations I am left advising families to look at other cemeteries, simply because of the price. I want the council to abolish these new charges, which have shot up astronomically almost overnight.”

The Local Democracy Service understands that the higher weekend and public holiday charges are in part to pay for council staff overtime wages.It is also understood that another reason for the price hike is due to the LCCC area running out of grave spaces, though the council decision on costs was taken behind closed doors in confidential session away from the press and the public eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said: “Following the formation of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in 2015, it was recognised that a number of former LCCC ratepayers now resided in the Belfast City Council (BCC) area, as a result of the boundary changes. “In keeping with the transition period that was adopted for household rates, as a good will gesture it implemented a similar process for grave charges.