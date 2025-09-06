A Lisburn councillor has raised concerns of 'rotten' changing rooms at local sports hubs
Concerns over “rotten floors” at Tolerton Sports Zone and Ballybeen Sports Hub caused by water damage has put the future use of facilities into doubt. Both sports hubs provide 3G pitches and changing facilities for all types of sports with local clubs and groups able to book them.
Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “I would like to raise concerns over the changing room facilities at Tolerton Sports Zone, which I believe may have some serious design flaws.
“The doors of these changing facilities are allowing for water seepage which has made the floors become clean rotten. There are also drainage problems for the water as there is no angle on the floor.”
The community at Ballybeen campaigned for over two decades for a sports hub with £1.3m invested in 2019, while Tolerton was completed in the same year at a cost of £600k.
Tolerton is now also due to be linked to the new Seymour Hill and Conway Community Hub with funding to be raised.
Mr Craig added: “If we don’t take this seriously for re-design or maintenance we may need to replace the entire facility in the future, so far, I have seen nothing in terms of efforts for repairs.”
A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council officer responded: “We will take a look into the concerns raised and will look at any need for maintenance.
"A report will be brought back to the committee.”