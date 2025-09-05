Councillor raises child safety concerns at Lisburn play parks

Child safety concerns have been flagged at two Lisburn play parks – with claims of people taking pictures from behind bushes.

Lagan Valley Island chamber heard “disturbing reports” of photographs being taken and drug dealing taking place at nearby bushes.

An elected member told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that he had made his concerns known to the PSNI.

A chief inspector has said the police are taking the matter “seriously”.

Cllr Gary Hynds at Huguenot Play Park after raising concerns about child safety at local play parks. Pic credit: LDRS

At the communities committee, independent councillor, Gary Hynds said: "I am raising concerns brought to me by local residents of Hilden and Huguenot play parks.

“There are parents coming to me who are now afraid to take their children to the play parks.

“At Hilden there are serious concerns over illegal activity taking place behind bush areas close to the play park, where children are playing.

“There are holes in the hedges where people enter through and use it as a drinking and drug taking den.

Bush area of Hilden Park where it is alleged illegal activity is taking place. Pic credit: LDRS

“But, a major concern is there are now also disturbing reports of photographs being taken from behind the bushes and I have now got the PSNI involved. “At Huguenot play park there are anti-social elements of people lighting fires and causing damage.

“Both these parks need to be better protected for children with locked gates and for repairs to be immediately made.”

A council officer responded: "We are aware of maintenance concerns and we are taking steps to address those.

“We are also meeting with the PCSP ( Policing and Community Safety Partnerships) and there will be a multi-agency response to the anti-social activities raised. An update will be brought back to the committee.”

The LDRS contacted the PSNI for comment.

Chief Inspector Rocks said: “We have received photographs of alcohol packaging indicating anti-social behaviour in the Hilden area and we have conducted additional patrols as a result.

"We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences such behaviour to report it directly to police on our non-emergency number 101 or online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. “We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and use the information provided to build a clear picture of issues affecting our communities.

"This helps us work with local partners and community representatives to address concerns and keep neighbourhoods and play parks safe for everyone to utilise.”