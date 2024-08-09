Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn development of over 120 social housing units is set to go out to public consultation.

A pre-application notice (PAN) has been put forward from Clanmil Housing Association, which states that Northern Ireland has hit its biggest waiting list crisis for homes in the last decade.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) previously approved a similar development on the Ballinderry Road by Apex Housing Association in 2022, with an estimated investment of £20million.

A Clanmil Housing Association spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland is currently facing a housing crisis with social housing waiting lists at 47,000, the highest they have been in 10 years.

How the new social housing could look. Pic credit: RPP Architects /MJ McBride Construction

“In this context, we are currently exploring an opportunity led by our development partner MJ McBride Construction to deliver much-needed family homes at Ballinderry Road, Lisburn.

“We have recently commenced a consultation process along with MJ McBride and we look forward to listening to and understanding the views of people in the community about this proposed development.”

The council’s head of planning, Conor Hughes previously highlighted a need for over 4,000 social housing units to be constructed in the district.LCCC planning committee chairperson, Martin Gregg added: “I would call for everyone to respond to the PAN, so that the local input can be taken in to consideration.”

The council recently signed off on its ‘Local Development Plan’ which provides for 20% affordable housing on private development sites of five units or more.

However, housing associations can develop their own plans for 100% social housing.

A council officer confirmed the PAN has been agreed, saying: “At the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council planning committee meeting on August 5 the proposed consultation process set out in a PAN for a social housing scheme on lands immediately west of 29 Enterprise Crescent, Lisburn was agreed.

“It is a legislative requirement for the applicant to confirm in writing with the council how they intend to consult with the local community.

“The earliest date the council is likely to receive a planning application for assessment is September 2024. It (LCCC) has no comment to make in respect of the proposed tenure of the housing.”

According to a council report in chambers, the PAN form indicates that a ‘drop in’ public consultation event would take place at Laganview Enterprise Centre on August 27, 2024.