Team behind plans to develop historic site at Kilwarlin Moravian Church invite the community to a consultation event

The team behind ambitious plans to develop a comprehensive vision and master plan for Zula's Hollow at Kilwarlin Moravian Church will be holding a community consultation on Saturday August 17 from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the event and find out more about the plans for the historic Kilwarlin site representing the ancient battle of Thermopylae.

After being awarded a grant of £82,380 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the team is keen to move forward with the plans, and to receive feedback and input from the local community.

The Paul Howarth Company and a team of consultants will be on hand for local people to share their knowledge and aspirations to help develop the vision for the site.

Pictured in the grounds of Kilwarlin Moravian Church are Kilwarlin Moravian Church Project Board members (left to right) Helen McVeigh, Dr Barbara Erwin (Chair), Gillian Law, Andrew Cunningham, Darren McKinstry (Secretary), Siobhan Dillon,(Project Sponsor) and Rev Dr Livingstone Thompson, (Minister of the Church). Pic credit: Alan Lewis

There will be activities on the day for all the family, including a bouncy castle, games, barbecue, and ice cream van.

The event will be held at the Kilwarlin Moravian Church on the Kilwarlin Road, Hillsborough and everyone is welcome to attend.

The site is the legacy of the Reverend Basil Patras Zula, who arrived in Ireland around 1827, as a refugee from the war between the Turks and the Greeks.

Zula accepted a call to serve in the Moravian Ministry and was assigned to Kilwarlin in 1834.

He was deeply committed to serving the community and led in the creation of a battle garden representing the Battle of Thermopylae in Ancient Greece.

The master plan will ensure the preservation of the amazing story of Zula and the enhancement of the buildings and grounds for future generations to enjoy.