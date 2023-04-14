Register
A long awaited park and ride facility for 400 spaces is to be a "priority" in a new council term

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST

Concerns have been raised at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) as the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) approved the first business plans for the Moira train station facility in 2016.Alderman, Jim Dillon said: “I am concerned over the plans for the park and ride in Moira, it has been in planning for the last six or seven years.

People in Moira and other commuters are getting agitated that is has not happened yet.”

Alderman Jim Dillon expresses concern over delays in Moira Park and RideAlderman Jim Dillon expresses concern over delays in Moira Park and Ride
A public consultation took place in 2021 with a view by the local authority that its construction would significantly improve existing facilities and meet future demand in the area.LCCC head of planning, Conor Hughes responded: “There have been two applications, one from Translink and the other from a private developer. We expect both to go through early in the new council term.”

