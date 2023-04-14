A long awaited park and ride facility for 400 spaces is to be a "priority" in a new council term

A long awaited park and ride facility for 400 spaces in Moira is to be a "priority" in a new council term

Concerns have been raised at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) as the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) approved the first business plans for the Moira train station facility in 2016.Alderman, Jim Dillon said: “I am concerned over the plans for the park and ride in Moira, it has been in planning for the last six or seven years.

“People in Moira and other commuters are getting agitated that is has not happened yet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alderman Jim Dillon expresses concern over delays in Moira Park and Ride