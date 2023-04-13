Register
Councillor expresses concern that installing a ‘Postbox to Heaven’ could set a precedent for multiple faiths

Equality concerns have been raised at a Northern Ireland council following a “Postbox to Heaven” proposal.

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST

A motion at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was brought before the environmental committee for an agreement in principle to install postboxes in cemeteries across the district.

The local authority will look towards its close ties with Warrington Borough Council in England, where a similar scheme was generated during the Covid 19 pandemic.Castlereagh East UUP councillor, Hazel Legge said: “I am proposing that we grant agreement in principle for LCCC to consider the installation of a ‘Postbox to Heaven’ in all council owned cemeteries within our council area to provide a potential outlet for those grieving the loss of a loved one.

“The Postbox to Heaven idea has been developed in England and they have given particular comfort to children who have lost a grandparent in helping them deal with their loss.”

Motion proposes Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council install Postbox to Heaven in local cemeteries
However, concerns of setting a precedent for multiple faiths in council managed cemeteries were highlighted in chambers.

Lisburn South DUP councillor, Alan Givan added: “We have all lost someone and have sympathy for those who have lost family members, particularly children, we have the empathy, we have all been there and had our hearts broken.

“I do have some reservations on service, maintenance and even GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) issues.

“While we may have some children happy with the use of such a postbox, other faiths out there may find it offensive.

Castlereagh Councillor Hazel Legge proposed the installation of Postboxes to Heaven in council cemeteries
“We would have to be careful of setting a precedent, other faiths would also want to do it and put up other postboxes at cemeteries.

“A cemetery for me, is a neutral place for people to be free to pay their respects to loved ones.

“Faith and practise of it are personal and a council should not try to intervene.

“Also at times of anniversaries and birthdays, some may feel guilty and anxious if they don’t put a letter in the postbox to their loved one, so it could bring sadness to others.”

Councillor Alan Givan expressed concern about the installation of a Postbox to Heaven
The motion was agreed unanimously to have a full feasibility report on the matter.

Cllr Legge quipped: “Hopefully we will all be back on the other side (after elections) to hear the director’s report.”

