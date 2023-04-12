Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
28 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
34 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
49 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

Council has been accused of smoke and mirrors tactics as a public consultation will not change its agreed new bin policy

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been accused of using “smoke and mirror” tactics in its plans for a public consultation on its new bin policy.

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is currently engaging with local charity groups following concerns raised about its planned kerbside collection system.

The new policy will increase recycling bin size and decrease the capacity of household waste bins.

However, the council’s environment committee chairperson, Councillor Martin Gregg (Alliance) told the chamber at a recently meeting: “The consultation is not to revisit the decision already made in January (during confidential session).

Most Popular
Alderman Paul Porter has said he is 'extremely disappointed' over council bin consultationAlderman Paul Porter has said he is 'extremely disappointed' over council bin consultation
Alderman Paul Porter has said he is 'extremely disappointed' over council bin consultation

“It is to explain any concerns on the model, that may not have been considered by officers already.

“It is not to second guess the decision that has already been made.”

A council officer stated that the public consultation would not take place before this May’s local elections, but would be “as soon as possible”.

Read More
Education Authority confirms that former Dromore Central Primary will be redevel...
Lisburn councillor Martin GreggLisburn councillor Martin Gregg
Lisburn councillor Martin Gregg

Lisburn South Councillor Alderman Paul Porter, who has campaigned against part of the policy has reacted, saying he is “extremely disappointed” by the move.He said: “This is a smoke and mirrors tactic by the council on the ratepayers.

“This is not the public consultation that we were led to believe it was going to be for people to have their say.

“What is happening is arrogant from the council, they will not be moving away from the decision already made.

“I have been left extremely disappointed by the council and the lack of councillors pushing to ask the public what they think on the policy.”

Related topics:Castlereagh City CouncilLisburnLCCC