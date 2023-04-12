Council has been accused of smoke and mirrors tactics as a public consultation will not change its agreed new bin policy

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is currently engaging with local charity groups following concerns raised about its planned kerbside collection system.
The new policy will increase recycling bin size and decrease the capacity of household waste bins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, the council’s environment committee chairperson, Councillor Martin Gregg (Alliance) told the chamber at a recently meeting: “The consultation is not to revisit the decision already made in January (during confidential session).
“It is to explain any concerns on the model, that may not have been considered by officers already.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It is not to second guess the decision that has already been made.”
A council officer stated that the public consultation would not take place before this May’s local elections, but would be “as soon as possible”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lisburn South Councillor Alderman Paul Porter, who has campaigned against part of the policy has reacted, saying he is “extremely disappointed” by the move.He said: “This is a smoke and mirrors tactic by the council on the ratepayers.
“This is not the public consultation that we were led to believe it was going to be for people to have their say.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“What is happening is arrogant from the council, they will not be moving away from the decision already made.
“I have been left extremely disappointed by the council and the lack of councillors pushing to ask the public what they think on the policy.”