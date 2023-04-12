Council has been accused of smoke and mirrors tactics as a public consultation will not change its agreed new bin policy

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has been accused of using “smoke and mirror” tactics in its plans for a public consultation on its new bin policy.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) is currently engaging with local charity groups following concerns raised about its planned kerbside collection system.

The new policy will increase recycling bin size and decrease the capacity of household waste bins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the council’s environment committee chairperson, Councillor Martin Gregg (Alliance) told the chamber at a recently meeting: “The consultation is not to revisit the decision already made in January (during confidential session).

Alderman Paul Porter has said he is 'extremely disappointed' over council bin consultation

“It is to explain any concerns on the model, that may not have been considered by officers already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is not to second guess the decision that has already been made.”

A council officer stated that the public consultation would not take place before this May’s local elections, but would be “as soon as possible”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn councillor Martin Gregg

Lisburn South Councillor Alderman Paul Porter, who has campaigned against part of the policy has reacted, saying he is “extremely disappointed” by the move.He said: “This is a smoke and mirrors tactic by the council on the ratepayers.

“This is not the public consultation that we were led to believe it was going to be for people to have their say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What is happening is arrogant from the council, they will not be moving away from the decision already made.