A major housing plan for Lisburn is withdrawn after an 11th hour objection

An 11th hour objection to a major Lisburn housing development has caused for its plans to be withdrawn from a council planning committee.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) officers had recommended the approval for almost 100 units on the Moira Road.

However, head of planning Conor Hughes presented a late objection that had come into the system at 1.42am on Monday June 19, which initially stalled the item from being presented before it was removed for legal advice to be taken.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn North SDLP councillor, Pat Catney expressed his frustration.

Councillor Pat Catney expresses concern over late objection to housing planning application. Pic Credit: LCCC

He said: “The lateness of an objection like this leaves a lot to be desired.

“We need to have something stipulated that objections can’t be in as late as this and to make such an impact.

“There is ample time, I am sure, for objectors in the run up to the approval of the plans.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposed plans include by Lacuna Developments includes 36 houses, 55 apartments, two maisonettes and six industrial/employment units. Half of the homes have been identified as social housing.

The construction requires the former ABN animal feed mill site to be demolished.

Mr Hughes said: “I can tell you exactly when this objection was sent and that was, to be precise 1.42am.

“Having had opportunity to view the objection, it is considered appropriate to withdraw the application from the schedule, to allow for the facts to be looked at.”

“It is incumbent on us to consider this new information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is not a common thing to happen so late, it is the exception rather than the norm.”