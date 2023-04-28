A new high capacity crematorium and chapels have been approved for Roselawn by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

A new high capacity modern crematorium and two 200-seater chapels have been approved for Roselawn Crematorium in Castlereagh.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee signed off on the new build, which will replace the existing over-capacity crematorium to allow for 4,500 cremations a year.

The application by Belfast City Council was estimated to cost £18m in 2021, though the cost is due to be reviewed under current inflation rises, with an expected completion date in 2024.

Planning committee UUP councillor, Alex Swan said: “The new crematorium should do much to alleviate the present shortage of cremation services in the province.

How the new crematoriam at Roselawn could look

“The new build will take some pressure off from Roselawn, which was originally designed to provide 700 services a year, but has had to manage with up to 3,500 annually.

“In addition to the larger more modern facility should ease what can be a very difficult and trying experience for families and loved ones.”

The two new ceremony rooms will each overlook a landscaped courtyard.

Each will have their own waiting room and generous toilet facilities, including a Changing Places toilet facility.

There will also be new dedicated access from Ballygowan Road.

Following the approval, a LCCC spokesperson added: “This was a complex application, involving the assessment of significant environmental information.

“Working in partnership with our colleagues in Belfast City Council, we are pleased that the decision-making process was concluded in 10 months.