The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that work is well underway to improve the safety at a notorious accident blackspot in Lisburn.

Politicians have been campaigning for a number of years for the installation of a right turn light at the junction of the McKinstry Road and the Cutts, which is estimated to cost £2.5 million.

The concern about roads safety in the area intensified earlier this year when there were five accidents within 10 days at the junction.

Now the Department have confirmed that the design phase has been completed and that they are currently in the process of acquiring the necessary land.

Design plans to improve the safety of a notorious junction at McKinstry Road and the Cutts has been completed, according to the Department for Infrastructure. Pic by Google

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department is aware of the public concern about right turn facilities at the intersection of McKinstry Road and The Cutts.

“The solution found to address this issue involves full control of right turn movements within the signal phases.

"The detailed design of such was completed last year and acquisition of land is progressing.

"Officials are also working on preparing the contract documents for the construction works. Subject to the availability of resources, this will allow the Department to advance the scheme upon satisfactory completion of the land acquisition process.”

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who has been campaigning on the issue for a number of years, said: “"It is currently number one priority in the whole of eastern division which covers Belfast, Lsburn & Castlereagh, and Ards & North Down.

"It is essential that the funding is allocated in the current budgetary round in order to enable the full scheme to proceed this financial year. That is what I am pressing for in meetings with the Government.

"I had a further meeting recently with the newly appointed Divisional Roads Manager Mr Des McFarlane and his colleague Graeme Salmon who is the Network Manager in Eastern Division. During our meeting, we had a detailed discussion about the plans to bring forward a junction improvement scheme at this location.

"I reminded the Divisional Roads Manager and his colleague of the dangers presented by this junction and appraised them of a number of recent serious road traffic collisions that have occurred at the junction.

“In response, the Divisional Roads Manager confirmed that the process to acquire land for the junction improvement scheme is now at an advanced stage and nearing completion.

“It is estimated that the current scheme cost is in the region of £2.5 million and I was assured by the Divisional Roads Manager that they will again be bidding for this funding under the forthcoming Departmental allocations for the financial year ahead.”

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood, who campaigned on the issue at the last Assembly elections, said: “The Cutts is one of the most dangerous junctions that we have in Lagan Valley.

"I, along with my colleagues, have sought to highlight this issue for many years and now when we are finally at a stage where land issues and design have been largely addressed, we are now impacted by the DUP collapse of Stormont.