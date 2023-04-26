Lisburn band Dynamic Brass celebrates tenth anniversary as it continues to go from strength to strength

Dynamic Brass is not only celebrating 10 years of its formation but many achievements within the Brass Band fraternity.

Under the conductorship of Mr Andrew McQuiggan, the band, which is a member of the Northern Ireland Band Association (N.I.B.A) and Brass Bands NI (BBNI), has gone from strength to strength over the last decade.

The band regularly plays a civic events in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area, as well as supporting many local community events, school fetes, church services, indoor and outdoor park concerts, carol playing, and other fundraising events.

Last year the band were delighted once again to win Grade 3 at Armagh Grade 3 Championships, which were held at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh.

More recently the band competed at the BBNI Spring Festival Own Choice Contest playing ‘Neverland’ by Christopher Bond with Dynamic Brass taking the honours and silverware.

They were crowned BBNI Grade 3 Champions at the contest, which was held at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, where they were also named Grade 3 Band of the Year 2023/24.

To celebrate their anniversary, the members were delighted to receive new uniforms and waistcoats, which were kindly supported by the late Mrs Elsie Crawford, the mother of Chairman Allister Crawford), and the family of founding member the late Mr Des Coffey.

Dynamic Brass have a busy summer of concerts ahead of them, starting with a royal performance in Hillsborough to mark the Coronation.

On Sunday May 7 the band will be playing in Royal Hillsborough between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at the King’s Coronation Picnic Lunch on the Parish lawn. The event is being hosted by the Hillsborough & District Committee.

On Sunday July 2 the Lisburn band will be performing in Sir Thomas & Lady Dixon Park from 2pm until 2.50pm.

On Sunday July 16 the band will be playing at Scarva Bandstand, Scarva from 3pm until 4pm, and on Sunday July 23 they will be playing in Hillsborough Castle as part of ‘Music in the Gardens’ from 2pm-4pm.

Dynamic Brass won Grade 3 at the Armagh Grade 3 Championship in October last year at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh

Dynamic Brass rehearse at the Community Centre and Orange Hall at the Halftown Road, Maze each Thursday evening from 8pm until 10pm.

