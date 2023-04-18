A two year delay over a 1,300 housing development access road has been deemed ‘scandalous’

A Northern Ireland council has been told to “shout from the rooftops” over a “scandalous” two year delay to a major development of 1,300 homes in Lisburn.

Planning approval for the £250m Blaris area construction and a privately built link road was granted by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) in March 2021.

In a significant update, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) which called in the plans, has confirmed a new ‘revised submission’ has been made following a noise and air quality report.

At LCCC development committee chairperson, DUP Alderman Allan Ewart said: “The road at Moira close to Sprucefield has seen the development called in by the department, this is a £600m investment, two years of delays is long enough. The decision should have been made a long time ago.”

Alderman Allan Ewart

It is understood that the huge housing construction operation would create about 9,000 jobs over a substantial period of time.

Downshire West UUP Alderman, Jim Dillon added: “The answer we were previously given from the department, on its decision, was that they would be ‘as quick as we can’.

“The call in is scandalous. We should be shouting from the rooftops, it is scandalous.”

Following the committee meeting, a DfI spokesperson has now clarified its position to the Local Democracy Service.

Alderman Jim Dillon

A spokesperson said: “These (housing and link road) planning applications were called-in by the department for determination on 4 January 2022.

“In December 2022, the department requested further environmental information for the link road application in relation to noise and air quality.

“This information was received on March 20, 2023 and a revised submission was received on April 17, 2023.

“This recently received information will be considered, publicised and consulted upon in accordance with statutory procedures.

“Planning application for the proposed mixed use development to include new housing, remains under consideration.

“Departmental officials will progress both planning applications at pace to the point where a decision is ready to be made.