Council refuses plans for farm to diversify over fears of similar applications breaking rules

A Co Antrim farmer’s plan to diversify his business in to a government document storage facility has been refused for fear it could “open the floodgates” to rural misuses.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) planning committee declined the application to change the use of an agricultural out building into a remote document storage facility.

The chamber heard that potential sensitive government and commercial files could be housed in a revamped disused building to generate an extra farm income.

An agent for the farmer, said: “These plans are for farm diversification, which trumps all regulations, as the system is set up to allow farmers to diversify, so that they can gain an income that will be reinvested back into the farm.

“It will have a cost advantage in a rural area compared to city centre offices with high rental costs.

“The need is shown as, businesses and government departments will require paperwork to be stored safely until a time when they are needed to be physically called and accessed.

“Some departments will need documents to be stored for about six years or more due to legal reasons.”

LCCC head of planning, Conor Hughes referring to the recommendation for refusal, alluded to the farmer’s skills not being transferable to the new business proposal or the lack of evidence showing a high enough demand for it.

However, Lisburn North DUP councillor, Jonathan Craig argued: “Why is this not seen as a prime example for farm diversification?

“I have worked for one of the biggest business in Northern Ireland and I know there is a great need for document storage.

“What is so wrong about the use of a redundant farm building for this purpose?

“No one in their right mind should be determining what farm diversification should be.

“What difference is there for document storage as opposed to caravans, tractors or anything else for that matter?

“I propose that the decision for these plans should be deferred for an opportunity for the applicant to provide the proof needed.”

However, Downshire West UUP Alderman, Jim Dillon responded: “We need to be very careful or we could open the floodgates to such applications for farm diversification that do not comply.”