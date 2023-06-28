A UUP proposal of using the D'Hondt system to 'top up' members of cross community working groups has failed

A UUP proposal of using the D’Hondt system to ‘top up’ members to cross community working groups has failed in a Lisburn council chamber.

The Good Friday Belfast Agreement stipulated that the D’Hondt system should be used to share out Stormont ministries between the parties, as it was felt to be suitable for use in a divided society, aimed at ensuring cross-community representation.

The system is also used in local authorities when selecting committees and working groups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) chamber has dramatically changed in its make up since the last local elections with the UUP reduced from 11 to five seats.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture: Jessica Black.

Lisburn North UUP rep, Nicholas Trimble said: “Could we instead first select one member from each party, then use D’Hondt to top up the rest of the members required, when a cross party membership is needed?

“I would suggest the system used for working groups, not committees.

“If it (working group) is cross community elected it would be a fairer system going forward. It would be inclusive by default.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the working groups brought in to question was the Special EU Programme Body the Peace Plus Partnership with its first 10 members (from 12) made up from D’Hondt.

The proposal by Councillor Trimble faced opposition across the chamber.

Alliance Alderman, Amanda Grehan said: “You can’t just pick and choose what system to run on.

“We are running by D’Hondt and are happy to keep it that way for this term of council.”

Advertisement

Advertisement