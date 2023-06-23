Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

Ballymacash Rangers FC, Sports Academy and College form exciting partnership to empower sports and education

Ballymacash Rangers FC, Ballymacash Sports Academy and Laurelhill Community College are thrilled to announce their new community partnership.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

The partnership, forged with a shared vision of empowering young talent and fostering community development, marks a significant milestone for both organisations.

Through this partnership, the Ballymacash Sports Academy will work closely with Laurelhill Community College to enhance their training programs, offering exclusive access to the new state-of-the-art facilities currently being built at The Bluebell Sports Village and resources.

Laurelhill Community College students will have the unique opportunity to engage in mentorship programs, internships, and practical learning experiences that will contribute to their personal and professional growth.

Most Popular
Representatives from Laurelhill Community College, Ballymacash Rangers and Ballymacash Sports Academy help to launch the new partnership. Pic credit: Ballymacash FCRepresentatives from Laurelhill Community College, Ballymacash Rangers and Ballymacash Sports Academy help to launch the new partnership. Pic credit: Ballymacash FC
Representatives from Laurelhill Community College, Ballymacash Rangers and Ballymacash Sports Academy help to launch the new partnership. Pic credit: Ballymacash FC

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Laurelhill Community College," said Neil Woolsey, Chairman of Ballymacash Rangers FC.

"Ballymacash Rangers FC has long been a cornerstone of the local community. Our shared commitment to and making a positive impact in our community is at the core of this collaboration.

"There have been many students from Laurelhill Community College make an impact at Ballymacash Rangers both on and off the pitch over the years, and this partnership can only strengthen this for the future, as we continue our journey in the NI Football League.”

Mark Watson, Head of PE at Laurelhill Community College, said: “As a school we are very excited with this new project aimed at helping all pupils within Laurelhill and the Ballymacash Community,

“As a school we have a rich sporting and football tradition, and we are the only school in Lisburn to have won the Schools Cup in Football in 2010. Our aim is to improve the academic and sporting ability of all our pupils and this project will help cement this."

Read More
Dromore man gets ready to take on 3,000km cycle and three peak challenge for cha...

Phil Trimble, Ballymacash Sports Academy added: “The original vision of the sports academy was to be able to develop these great partnerships with local schools and community groups.

"The announcement with Laurelhill is fantastic news for the entire local area and the passion and desire of everyone involved to raise the standards of both the facilities and learning opportunities for young people will have significant benefits for years to come.”

Related topics:Mark Watson