Ballymacash Rangers FC, Sports Academy and College form exciting partnership to empower sports and education

Ballymacash Rangers FC, Ballymacash Sports Academy and Laurelhill Community College are thrilled to announce their new community partnership.

The partnership, forged with a shared vision of empowering young talent and fostering community development, marks a significant milestone for both organisations.

Through this partnership, the Ballymacash Sports Academy will work closely with Laurelhill Community College to enhance their training programs, offering exclusive access to the new state-of-the-art facilities currently being built at The Bluebell Sports Village and resources.

Laurelhill Community College students will have the unique opportunity to engage in mentorship programs, internships, and practical learning experiences that will contribute to their personal and professional growth.

Representatives from Laurelhill Community College, Ballymacash Rangers and Ballymacash Sports Academy help to launch the new partnership. Pic credit: Ballymacash FC

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Laurelhill Community College," said Neil Woolsey, Chairman of Ballymacash Rangers FC.

"Ballymacash Rangers FC has long been a cornerstone of the local community. Our shared commitment to and making a positive impact in our community is at the core of this collaboration.

"There have been many students from Laurelhill Community College make an impact at Ballymacash Rangers both on and off the pitch over the years, and this partnership can only strengthen this for the future, as we continue our journey in the NI Football League.”

Mark Watson, Head of PE at Laurelhill Community College, said: “As a school we are very excited with this new project aimed at helping all pupils within Laurelhill and the Ballymacash Community,

“As a school we have a rich sporting and football tradition, and we are the only school in Lisburn to have won the Schools Cup in Football in 2010. Our aim is to improve the academic and sporting ability of all our pupils and this project will help cement this."

Phil Trimble, Ballymacash Sports Academy added: “The original vision of the sports academy was to be able to develop these great partnerships with local schools and community groups.