Armagh native Charlene Stoops will take on the role that has been vacant since the local authority’s former deputy chief executive, Mark Parkinson, left in January.

In the chain of responsibility at council’s corporate level, the deputy chief executive sits above the strategic director of strategy and performance, the strategic director of community and growth and the strategic director of neighbourhood services.

The deputy chief executive is responsible for the head of finance/ICT/procurement/, the head of HR and operational development, the strategic/ transformation hub, two transformation directors and the project management office.

Charlene Stoops. Photo by Phil Magowan

Educated at the Royal School Armagh, and a graduate of the (then) University of Ulster Ms Stoops, has previously held the role of director of performance, planning and informatics at Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and assistant director of corporate planning in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Speaking of her new role, Ms Stoops said she was “thrilled” to be part of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s “exciting and vibrant future”.

She said: “I know the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough is a place full of opportunities and challenges, with communities that are determined to embrace change and innovation, and I am thrilled to be part of its exciting and vibrant future.

“In my role, I’m committed to building sustainable and rewarding partnerships with both private sector and other public sector bodies, particularly in health and social care.

“I believe in the importance of investing in our local communities, to improve health and well being and develop education and skills to provide rewarding careers, ensuring that our borough continues to be a place that people want to live, learn, visit and work.”

Ms Stoops also has a keen interest in art, enjoys walking and spends her weekends between various school and sporting events as she ferries her two boys to their rugby, swimming, tennis and cricket matches.