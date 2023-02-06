More names may be added to the war memorial in Larne, it’s been revealed.

Members of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s newly-formed War Memorial Working Group were also told that 56 names are to be added to Ballymena Second World War Memorial with the new additions expected to be in place by the end of June at a cost of £10,000.

They also learned that additional names may be added to the war memorial in Larne in the next financial year.

Speaking at the meeting, Braid DUP Councillor William McCaughey raised a concern over the cleanliness of the borough’s war memorials.

Larne War Memorial at Inver.

Knockagh DUP Councillor Peter Johnston asked that a schedule of maintenance be established for all monuments owned by the authority. It was agreed that although cleaning would be confined to those owned by the council, others would be given assistance if necessary, due to graffiti, for example.

Councillors also discussed maintenance of the Knockagh Monument in Greenisland, Co Antrim’s War Memorial.

They were told that this could be carried out at a cost of £30k, half of which would be the charge for scaffolding. They also heard that there is no electricity at the site and it would cost £45k to connect to supply.

Cllr Johnston went on to say he believed that there were other councils “favourable of further investment” in the monument such as improved car parking, lighting, information panels and storage.

The Knockagh Monument.

Mid and East Antrim councillors have expressed “sadness” previously over Belfast City Council’s continued refusal to participate in the maintenance of the Co Antrim War Memorial.

Belfast City Council has been invited to participate in the Knockagh Monument Joint Committee and contribute £2,000 annually towards the upkeep of the monument.

Cllr Johnston asked that a meeting be arranged with the chief executive of Belfast City Council to discuss the matter further.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Alderman Stephen Ross has suggested previously that a “pot of money” should be set aside for its upkeep.

