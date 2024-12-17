Airbnb host’s Lisburn plan rejected over disability concerns

A Lisburn ‘Airbnb’ host’s lack of mobility access has led to a planning rejection.

And Tourism NI’s definition of self-catering accommodation was labelled “madness” as councillors said ‘no’ to the retrospective application before Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC).

Neighbours’ concerns over “anti-social” behaviour and “loss of privacy” were also raised.

A council report stated that the Antrim Road home has been hosting for a “significant period of time prior to application”, though the applicant did not attend the planning committee meeting to make their case.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Planning Committee Chairman Martin Gregg presides over meeting as Air BNB application is rejected. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “Is there any disability access in the house? It must meet mobility needs. It needs to have wheelchair access and I’m not sure this building does.

“It looks to me as a regular two up, two down. Why would I agree on something that is not fit for purpose?

"It is absolutely incredible that there is no wheelchair access whatsoever. It is an absolutely laughable interpretation of approval by officers.”

The designs of the house on the application show the bathroom and bedrooms upstairs. Other objections included allegations of anti-social behaviour, invasion of privacy, instances of trespass and a hobby car mechanic business from a garage blocking rights of way.

An officer’s report stated: “The proposal is for change of use to tourist accommodation, and it is retrospective. It was last lawfully used as a residential dwelling and this application is submitted to regularise the use.

“No internal or external changes to the property are proposed, the design is not changing and is acceptable for residential use. It is recommended that planning permission is approved.”

However, the chamber heard further concerns over toilet access from elected members. Councillor Uel Mackin added: “There is no toilet facility for disabled people. As for the bedrooms being upstairs as well, do they just expect a disabled person to sleep on the living room floor? As there is no way they would be getting upstairs.”

Planning committee chairperson, Alderman Martin Gregg said: “We have heard the lived experience of the local residents. This is a case of shutting the stable gate after the horse has bolted and for applications like this we will close it every time. We wouldn’t want this next door to any of us.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) contacted Airbnb and Tourism NI to respond to the comments from the planning committee. An Airbnb spokesperson directed the LDRS to the company’s accommodation policy.

It reads: “Airbnb has a long standing commitment to making travel more accessible. All hosts on our platform are required to ensure their listing is transparently advertised so that guests are empowered to make the right choice for them.

“In order to ensure hosting remains an option for everyday families to share their homes, Airbnb hosts are not all required to ensure their property is specifically wheelchair accessible."

A spokesperson for Tourism Northern Ireland said: “Tourism NI recognises the importance of visitor accommodation being accessible to all.

"We encourage and support tourism businesses to put in place accessible services and facilities, as well as highlight the duties under the Disability Discrimination Act.

“Existing tourism legislation governing the certification of visitor accommodation by Tourism NI is tightly defined.

"It does not include any reference or requirement in relation to wheelchair or disabled access.”