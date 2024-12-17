Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council sick days could be costing ratepayers £3m

Council sick days could be costing Lisburn and Castlereagh ratepayers “£3m” a year.

The council’s corporate committee was provided with a workforce report for the period ending September 30, 2024.

The statistics showed an overall decrease of almost half a day per employee compared to the last quarter, with mental health continuing to the largest cause of absence at 895.5 days lost compared to 1,137.15 the previous three months.

However, the chamber heard that an “error on the new IT system” had been identified, which had added more employees, but counted the “correct number of days absent”. Councillor Alan Givan said: “Absenteeism through sickness is a terrific expense to the council.

"We must look at a serious way to reduce these figures further. Is there a way to get a rough guide or even just the bones of how much absenteeism is costing the council?

“My rough calculations would estimate it to be somewhere around £3m or very near to that per year. This is a cost that the ratepayer is having to pick up. We are looking at a 3% to 4% rates rise.

“There are those taking 35 days or more off per year. We need to bear down on this in order to set a reasonable rate as possible.

“Other staff are having to work harder to compensate, it has a knock on effect.

"We should have an incentive or looking at rewarding or recognising those who are only taking seven days or less off a year on sickness.” Committee chairperson, Nicholas Trimble added: “The statistics for sickness are going in the right direction.”