Alliance have co-opted a new councillor for Castlereagh

Dr Bronagh Magee has been appointed as Alliance Councillor for Castlereagh South after being selected by members at a local association meeting.

She will replace Nancy Eaton, who has stood down to continue her studies.

Originally from Ballynahinch and currently a Four Winds resident, Dr Magee is a lecturer at Ulster University Business School, as well as being Board Member of the charity Supporting Communities NI and a former mentor within the SistersIN Female Leadership Programme.

“I’m thrilled to be coming on board as part of this brilliant Alliance team at a time of such growth for the party in this area, and am honoured to be given the chance to represent such a vibrant part of the city,” she said.

The new Alliance councillor Dr Bronagh Magee with fellow Castlereagh South Councillors Jamie Harpur and Martin McKeever at the selection meeting. Pic credit: Alliance

"Nancy has shown warmth, empathy and dedication throughout her time serving our community, and it will be a great honour to carry on her work and be a much-needed voice for everyone in Castlereagh South.

“One of my top priorities coming into the role is securing a location for a multi-purpose community hub for use by young people and local groups, providing a suitable space for connection, alongside improving access to essential green space, promoting both biodiversity and community well-being.

“Supporting local business is also an issue that’s particularly close to my heart. I’d like to see more independent businesses in the DEA and will be championing initiatives and grants to support local entrepreneurs, ensuring we give them all the help they need to thrive.

“I’m really looking forward to using my skills and experience to address these issues, deliver for our community, and hopefully be an example to any woman in Castlereagh South considering entering political life.”

Ms Eaton wished her successor well in her new role, saying: “It’s a privilege to have been given the opportunity to represent Castlereagh South for the last two years, and I want to thank everyone who voted to give us such an overwhelming mandate for progressive politics that works for everyone in our community.

“I have no doubt Bronagh will continue working hard to deliver for the people of Castlereagh South, and I wish her all the best for the future.”