One of the youngest councillors in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has resigned to continue studies abroad
Councillor Nancy Eaton, who was elected for the first time at the May 2023 local elections for Castlereagh South, officially stepped down during the full council meeting on Tuesday May 27.
The former Lagan College student’s election helped to boost Alliance to the second largest party at Lagan Valley with a shock return of 13 seats in the 40 seat chamber.
The triplet, along with her brother Jack and sister Hannah, received their A-Levels together in 2023.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) spoke to the former elected representative outside the council chamber.
Ms Eaton said: “I have had a brilliant time being on the council and have been privileged to represent everyone in the constituency of Castlereagh South.
“Being a councillor has helped me to progress towards the next stage in my professional life.”
The LDRS understands that the Alliance Party is to consider who will be co-opted into Ms Eaton’s council seat in the coming days.
The Queen’s University international studies and politics graduate, one of the youngest to be elected to LCCC, is now due to expand on her studies with a placement in the Netherlands at the age of 25.
She added: “I will now be going to the Netherlands to complete a Master’s in international relations at the University of Groningen.
“I would like to take the opportunity to thank my colleagues and fellow elected representatives for their welcome to the chamber and good wishes for the future.”
