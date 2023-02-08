Alliance Party announces Downshire East and West candidates for the May council election

The Alliance Party has announced its candidates for the Downshire West and Downshire West electoral areas of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for May’s local government election.

The candidates for the Downshire East electoral area of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will be sitting Councillor Aaron McIntyre and Lisburn man Kurtis Dickson.

Councillor McIntyre said: “Since 2014 it has been my pleasure to serve as a councillor for Downshire East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There have been many positives and challenges along the way, but what has always stood out in Downshire East is the importance of community, especially in the rural areas."

Alliance Party council election candidates for Downshire West Alderman Owen Gawith and new candidate Gretta Thompson

Kurtis Dickson said: “Having lived in Lisburn all of my life, I am extremely grateful to have this opportunity to be able to campaign on the issues that I know so many of our local residents and community groups are also passionate about, including improving the safety of our roads and working to protect our local environment.

“I look forward to working alongside Councillor Aaron McIntyre to continue delivering for Downshire East and if elected to council I will work my hardest to be a positive and progressive voice for this community, which we are lucky to call home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alderman Owen Gawith, who has been a councillor since 2014, and new candidate Gretta Thompson were selected by Lagan Valley Alliance Association members to stand in the Downshire West electoral area, which stretches from Moira to Royal Hillsborough to Culcavy.

Alderman Gawith said: “Since my first election to council there have been many positive changes in the area, and I am proud to have played my part, including the successful campaign which saw the designation of Royal Hillsborough.”

Alliance Party council election candidates for Downshire East Councillor Aaron McIntyre and Lisburn man Kurtis Dickson

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gretta Thompson added: “As a long term member of the Alliance Party I have seen first hand the invaluable work our councillors do for residents.

“I have lived in this area for 20 years and know the issues that matter to people.