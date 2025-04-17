Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Easter arrangements for bin collections, recycling centres, theatres and leisure centres
Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be closed on Good Friday, April 18 – reopening as normal on Wednesday, April 23.
Theatres will be closed from Friday, April 18, reopening on Wednesday, April 23.
From Friday, April 18 until Tuesday, April 22, Antrim Forum, Sixmile Leisure Centre and Valley Leisure Centre will be open from 8am to 4pm. Crumlin Leisure Centre will be open from 9am to 4pm.
Normal opening hours will apply for Allen Park and Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre.
The MORE team will be available from 10am to 4pm from Friday, April 18 until Tuesday, April 22.
Newtownabbey residents are reminded of a change to some bin collection arrangements due to the Easter holidays.
If your bin is due to be collected on Easter Monday, April 21, it will be collected on Tuesday, April 22.
Households where bins are due to be collected on Easter Tuesday, April 22 will have their bins lifted on Wednesday, April 23.
Bins due to be collected on Wednesday, April 23 will be lifted on Thursday, April 24.
If your bin is due to be collected on Thursday, April 24, it will be collected on Friday, April 25.
Bins due to be collected on Friday, April 25 will be collected on Saturday, April 26.
Wheelie recycling boxes that are due to be emptied on Easter Monday, April 21 will be emptied on Saturday, April 19.
There is no change for households whose recycling boxes are due to be emptied on Easter Tuesday, April 22.
Household recycling centres will remain open as normal over the Easter holidays.
