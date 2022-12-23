Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approved a Joint Trade Union offer following a discussion behind closed doors on pay negotiations at a meeting on Monday evening.

The local government authority says following this approval, that the trade unions will conduct a workplace ballot with the outcome pending after 16 January.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council recognises the challenges we are all facing with the cost of living crisis and after careful consideration of the council’s financial position, the Joint Trade Union counter offer was approved at the full council meeting last night (Monday).

“Following this approval, the trade unions will conduct a workplace ballot with the outcome pending after 16 January 2023. The council is hopeful that any potential industrial action will be avoided.”

Last month, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council asked for “more time” in response to consider a counter offer from Joint Trade Unions which was brought to the November meeting but was deferred.

A pay dispute had taken place at nine of the eleven local councils in Northern Ireland over the 2021-2022 NJC pay award.

In April, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approved the Real Living Wage to be paid to all staff via a supplement and that “engagement take place to resolve associated pay point issues”.

The cost to the council was not disclosed.

Councillors have been told that the local government authority is “in a challenging environment in terms of attracting and retaining staff”.

